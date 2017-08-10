Arkansas official named chair of Republican national group

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has been chosen as the new chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

The association said in a statement Thursday that Rutledge, previously vice chairman of the organization, will replace West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is stepping down to focus on his state duties and his U.S. Senate campaign.

Rutledge has been Arkansas' attorney general since 2015.

The national association's mission is to increase the number of Republicans elected as attorneys general across the country. The group said a new vice chairman will be chosen at a later date.