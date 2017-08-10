Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 10, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas official named chair of Republican national group

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.

arkansas-attorney-general-leslie-rutledge-speaks-during-the-second-day-of-the-republican-national-convention-in-cleveland-tuesday-july-19-2016

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO / J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, speaks during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.


LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has been chosen as the new chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

The association said in a statement Thursday that Rutledge, previously vice chairman of the organization, will replace West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is stepping down to focus on his state duties and his U.S. Senate campaign.

Rutledge has been Arkansas' attorney general since 2015.

The national association's mission is to increase the number of Republicans elected as attorneys general across the country. The group said a new vice chairman will be chosen at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas official named chair of Republican national group

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online