Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 10, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas woman becomes 2nd person charged in rape of 3-year-old boy

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.

mark-wayne-martin-ii-and-gadel-shai-bigham

PHOTO BY STONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Mark Wayne Martin II and Gadel Shai Bigham

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A second Arkansan has been charged with raping a 3-year-old boy after investigators learned a 21-year-old woman was an accomplice in the sexual abuse, according to a news release.

On July 31, the Stone County sheriff’s office was told about the sexual abuse of the toddler committed by 21-year-old Mark Wayne Martin II of Stone County, a probable cause affidavit states.

Martin was interviewed by an investigator and admitted to sexually assaulting the child, according to the affidavit. The 21-year-old said he would commit the crimes while watching the boy when the boy's parents went to work, the affidavit says.

Martin was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual indecency with a child, all felonies.

Last week, investigators were told that a woman, 21-year-old Gadel Shai Bigham of Batesville, was an accomplice in the sexual abuse, according to a Tuesday news release.

When interviewed, Bigham confessed to helping Martin rape and sexually assault the 3-year-old and said she warned a witness against saying anything, the release stated.

Bigham was charged with two counts of rape, intimidating a witness and accomplice to a criminal offense.

She and Martin are both being held at the Stone County jail in lieu of $100,000 bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas woman becomes 2nd person charged in rape of 3-year-old boy

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

richlin04211114 says... August 10, 2017 at 3:27 p.m.

Please, please, lock these people up, forever.

( | suggest removal )

titleist10 says... August 10, 2017 at 3:41 p.m.

Sicko

( | suggest removal )

leojas says... August 10, 2017 at 3:46 p.m.

there is no punishment that is good enough for these 2

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online