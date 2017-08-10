Arkansas woman took car out for test drive, never returned it, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas woman has been arrested after failing to return a car she took out on a test drive, authorities say.

Kimberly Ann Littleton, 31, of Hot Springs surrendered to law enforcement shortly before noon Tuesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

A representative of Parker Motors reportedly filed a complaint with the Garland County sheriff's office after a woman, who was later identified as Littleton, and a man went to the dealership at 3211 Albert Pike on July 26 and test-drove a 2007 Nissan Maxima.

The pair took the car, valued at $5,800, about 3:15 p.m. after Littleton gave an employee a copy of her driver's license, the newspaper reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. The employee called the sheriff's office when the vehicle was not returned by 5 p.m.

The next day, the Maxima was found abandoned on Bull Bayou Road, according to the Sentinel-Record. An employee reportedly told officials that Littleton gave him the driver's license of the ex-wife of the man she went to the dealership with.

Littleton was charged with theft of property. She was being held at the Garland County jail as of noon Thursday in lieu of $3,500 bond.

She pled not guilty at a hearing Wednesday, court records show, and her next appearance is set for Sept. 25.

