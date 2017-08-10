Body with many cuts found; woman jailed

North Little Rock police arrested a 38-year-old woman in the death of a man who was found in his apartment early Wednesday with multiple cuts on his body.

The body of Tyrone Tatum, 59, was found in a unit at 600 W. M St. after someone walking by about 6 a.m. noticed the apartment door open and called police, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a spokesman for the Police Department.

The body had multiple cuts, and there was significant blood loss, Dedrick said. Tatum was pronounced dead, and his body was being sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

On Wednesday afternoon, Keebie Jackson of North Little Rock was arrested in Tatum's death, according to a news release from the department. Authorities said she was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map of killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

Dedrick said earlier Wednesday that he didn't have information on whether a weapon was found at the apartment but that police were investigating the "suspicious death" as a homicide.

Metro on 08/10/2017