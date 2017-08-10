Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE HAMILTON Bass fishing has been excellent the last three weeks for those throwing Texas-rigged worms around brush. Topwater fishing has been good for bass all summer, but it’s good now around boat docks early in the morning and late in the evening. Bream fishing is good at about 10 feet with drop shot rigs with 1/8-ounce weights and a bream hook about 6 inches above. Tight-line it around brush to catch big bream.

LAKE MAUMELLE White bass have been schooling in late afternoon and are hitting all types of topwater baits like Zara Puppies, as well as small lipless crankbaits and casting spoons. Big crappie are being caught in deep brush piles with small swim baits on light jig heads with very light line.

BULL SHOALS LAKE Shad are migrating into the major creeks and are concentrated along secondary points, and bass are following them in large schools. Anglers have been catching fish with jigs in the middle of the day on bluff ends or long points that drop into the main lake or to the main channel. Green pumpkin is the best color. Bass also are hitting finesse worms on drop shots.