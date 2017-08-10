Judge blocks Louisiana marriage law

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A federal judge has permanently blocked a Louisiana law that prevented foreign-born U.S. citizens from getting married if they couldn't produce their birth certificates.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle's ruling resolves a lawsuit Lafayette resident Viet Anh Vo filed last year after he and his U.S.-born fiancee had their application for a marriage license rejected two weeks before their wedding.

The permanent injunction benefits anyone whom the 2016 law prevented from obtaining a marriage license.

The judge initially blocked enforcement of the statute in March, pending Tuesday's final ruling. Lawmakers responded in June by allowing marriage license applicants to get judicial waivers if they can't produce their birth certificates. But Lemelle said the new law, which took effect Aug. 1, preserved other unconstitutional provisions, such as passport and visa requirements, that apply only to foreign-born citizens.

"The State of Louisiana is not harmed by having to issue a marriage license to, in this case, a United States citizen who merely lacks a birth certificate due to circumstances beyond his control," Lemelle wrote, adding that the right to marriage is "fundamental."

2 Cuban diplomats expelled from U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The State Department expelled two diplomats from the Cuban Embassy in Washington after a series of unexplained incidents in Cuba that left U.S. officials there with physical symptoms that one official said includes potentially permanent hearing loss.

Spokesman Heather Nauert said the two Cubans were asked to leave the U.S. on May 23 after Americans in Cuba "reported incidents which have caused a variety of physical symptoms," causing them to leave the island.

Nauert said the first of the incidents was reported in late 2016 and that they had continued. She would not say what the symptoms were except that they were not life-threatening. The FBI and Diplomatic Security Service are investigating.

One person familiar with the U.S. investigation said investigators were looking into whether elements of the Cuban government placed sonic devices that produce non-audible sound inside or outside the residences of about five U.S. Embassy employees.

The officials said the staff members all arrived in Havana in the summer of 2016 and lived in housing owned and maintained by the Cuban government.

Hurricane-prediction numbers on rise

Government forecasters said Wednesday that the Atlantic hurricane season, already a busy one, may be the busiest since 2010 and is likely to produce two to five major hurricanes.

"There's a possibility that the season could be extremely active," said Gerry Bell, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In all, he said, the center was forecasting 14 to 19 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher, including five to nine hurricanes.

Major hurricanes are defined as Category 3 and above, with sustained winds of 111 mph or higher.

The hurricane season, which runs from June through November, has already been active, with six named tropical storms. The latest, Franklin, reached hurricane strength Wednesday, with winds above 75 mph, before making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

In May, Bell and his team forecast an above-normal season, with 11 to 17 named storms and as many as four major hurricanes. In a typical year, the Atlantic will have 12 named storms and three major hurricanes.

Ohio fair attendance drops after death

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Officials said a deadly thrill ride accident on the opening day of this year's Ohio State Fair contributed to a significant drop in attendance.

Officials said Tuesday that more than 800,000 people attended the fair this year, the lowest number since it switched to its current 12-day format in 2004. Last year, more than 920,000 people attended.

Tyler Jarrell died from blunt force trauma injuries after being tossed into the air when the Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26. Seven others were injured. Four remained hospitalized as of last week, including a woman in a coma.

The Dutch manufacturer of the ride said excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure." It ordered the shutdown of similar rides worldwide after the accident.

