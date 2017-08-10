• Ron Johnson, a U.S. senator from Wisconsin, suggested in a radio interview that fellow Republican Sen. John McCain's brain tumor and the after-midnight timing of a July 29 vote were factors in McCain's vote against the GOP health care bill.

• James VanEerten, a prosecutor in Ottawa County, Ohio, said a Snapchat video posted by a woman being sexually assaulted was noticed by a friend who called police, leading to the arrest of a 77-year-old man on a rape charge later that day.

• Jim Chambers, an Atlanta gym owner, posted a sign announcing that police officers and active-duty military members are banned from working out at his facility, saying most of his customers are members of minority groups who are uncomfortable with law enforcement officers.

• Buddy Dyer, the mayor of Orlando, Fla., expected to find a "box full of dust" but instead found newspapers, a Confederate flag and Confederate States of America dollar bills in a rusty time capsule dating from 1911 that was at the base of a Confederate statue that was recently moved.

• Maria Elena de Loera, facing deportation to Mexico, was granted a permit to stay in the U.S. for another six months while her 8-year-old daughter is being treated for bone cancer at a children's hospital in El Paso, Texas.

• Denise Timer of Hereford Township, Pa., used a security camera to record images of a man who stole more than 100 eggs and some cash from her roadside stand over the past month and a half and who is now being sought by police.

• Matthew Letendre, a police sergeant in West Brookfield, Mass., said investigators are trying to track down the killer of a pair of 3-month-old miniature Norwegian goats whose necks were snapped and whose bodies were left on the back steps of their owner's home.

• Jodi Silva said police in Houston, who borrowed some orange-colored, tent-shaped order numbers from a Whataburger restaurant this spring to mark some evidence at a crime scene, will not use such markers in the future after some worried that they amounted to police endorsement of the eatery.

• Kayla Seals and her sister, Karen, found in some bushes a white plastic bag containing a filthy 8-month-old girl who survived three nights outside after being abandoned by her 17-year-old mother, who is now jailed on an attempted murder charge, said police in Elmira, N.Y.

