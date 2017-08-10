Judge hears arguments in Arkansas abortion clinics lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK — Attorneys for three Arkansas abortion clinics say a new state law requiring suspension or revocation of their licenses for any violation unconstitutionally singles them out, while the state says the new restriction furthers its interest in protecting women's health.

A federal judge said Thursday he hoped to rule quickly in the challenge to the new measure, which was approved this year and took effect last week. Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Services want the law struck down as unconstitutional.

The clinics say the measure unfairly targets them and notes the state already has the discretion to revoke or suspend licenses on a case-by-case basis.

Four other Arkansas abortion restrictions enacted this year by lawmakers were blocked last month by a federal judge in a separate case.

