Little Rock woman arrested on prostitution charge

A woman was arrested Wednesday at a Little Rock hotel after she agreed to perform a sex act for money, police said.

Kimberly Ruth Sheridan, 47, of Little Rock was arrested around 2:15 p.m. at 200 S. Shackleford Road, according to a police report.

The report did not state the name of the hotel. Pulaski County property records list an America's Best Value Inn at that address.

Sheridan is accused of placing an ad online on Backpage.com and arranging to meet at the hotel with a person who was actually an undercover officer. The officer gave her $100 in exchange for a sexual service, police said.

Sheridan was charged with prostitution, possessing the instrument of a crime and operating a business without a license.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.

The arrest comes a day after three women were arrested on prostitution charges at a different hotel in the same area.