Little Rock woman arrested on prostitution charge
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:00 a.m.
Comments (3)
A woman was arrested Wednesday at a Little Rock hotel after she agreed to perform a sex act for money, police said.
Kimberly Ruth Sheridan, 47, of Little Rock was arrested around 2:15 p.m. at 200 S. Shackleford Road, according to a police report.
The report did not state the name of the hotel. Pulaski County property records list an America's Best Value Inn at that address.
Sheridan is accused of placing an ad online on Backpage.com and arranging to meet at the hotel with a person who was actually an undercover officer. The officer gave her $100 in exchange for a sexual service, police said.
Sheridan was charged with prostitution, possessing the instrument of a crime and operating a business without a license.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.
The arrest comes a day after three women were arrested on prostitution charges at a different hotel in the same area.
Comments on: Little Rock woman arrested on prostitution charge
hah406 says... August 10, 2017 at 11 a.m.
You can get a prostitution license?
HarleyOwner says... August 10, 2017 at 11:13 a.m.
Meanwhile, the robberies and the murders continue. Poor woman was just trying to make a living.
TravisBickle says... August 10, 2017 at 11:32 a.m.
Getting a little long in the tooth to be charging those prices.
