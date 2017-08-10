Subscribe Register Login
Man, 21, charged in sex abuse of boy

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Authorities charged a Stone County man with rape and sexual indecency with a child after investigators said the man admitted to sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy.

Mark Wayne Martin, 21, is being held in the Stone County jail in Mountain View in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Justin Meeks, an investigator with the Stone County sheriff's office, said he received information about Martin on July 31, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Stone County Circuit Court.

Meeks and officers with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division questioned Martin that day, and Martin admitted to assaulting the boy, officers said. Officials said in a probable-cause affidavit that Martin assaulted the boy April 15 and July 18.

Martin faces two counts of rape and one count of sexual indecency, both felonies.

Meeks said Martin told officers that he would watch the child when the youngster's parents went to work. Martin said his actions "did feel good to him," Meeks wrote in the affidavit.

"Martin went on to say he felt bad and knew his actions were wrong," Meeks wrote.

State Desk on 08/10/2017

Print Headline: Man, 21, charged in sex abuse of boy

