Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 10, 2017, 11:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man returns from trip, finds apartment broken into — and cleaned

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.


ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.

Arlington County police said in a crime report that shortly after midnight Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.

WRC-TV reported that the man told police he doesn't employ a maid. Police said the mystery cleaner unlawfully entered the apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man returns from trip, finds apartment broken into — and cleaned

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online