Man returns from trip, finds apartment broken into — and cleaned
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.
ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.
Arlington County police said in a crime report that shortly after midnight Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.
WRC-TV reported that the man told police he doesn't employ a maid. Police said the mystery cleaner unlawfully entered the apartment.
