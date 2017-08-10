• The Boss is going to Broadway -- but he's ditching the E Street Band. Bruce Springsteen said on his website Wednesday that he plans to make his Broadway debut onstage this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in a solo show in which he performs songs from his career, interspersed with readings of his best-selling memoir Born to Run.Springsteen on Broadway begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the 960-seat venue. The show is expected to run through Nov. 26. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter becomes the latest artist in recent years to book a Broadway concert, a list that includes Il Divo, Barry Manilow, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and The Rascals. "I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work."

• Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as "one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth" after late Motorhead frontman and British heavy-metal icon Lemmy Kilmister. London's Natural History Museum said the fossil of what's now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens was dug up in England in the early 20th century but was incorrectly categorized with other sea crocodiles found in the area. Researchers recently took another look at the specimen and gave it a new classification and a scientific name of its own. The fossil is housed at the museum. Curator Lorna Steel suggested it be named after Kilmister, who died in 2015. She said in a statement that "we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus."

• A 10-year-old migrant from Afghanistan nicknamed "Little Picasso" is using his first-ever exhibition to help another boy in need. Farhad Nouri's drawings and photographs were put on display Wednesday in Belgrade, Serbia, in what was also a charity event to raise money for a Serbian boy recovering from brain tumor surgery. "Thank you all for coming here!" Farhad told dozens of visitors as he opened the exhibition organized with the help of aid groups and supported by Serbia's government. Among Farhad's works exhibited in the garden of a Belgrade cafe were his drawings of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Harry Potter as well as photos taken around Belgrade. Farhad's relatives are among several thousand migrants who have been stranded in Serbia after fleeing war and poverty. They have been unable to move on to the European Union, which has sought to curb the influx of migrants. "I am very happy and excited," he said. "This is the first time something like this is happening to me."

