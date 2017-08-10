Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

11 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. 6 p.m. barbecue dinner, live and silent auction, induction ceremony.agff.org or call 501-223-6468

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com

12 Hawghunter bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway

(479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

19 Union County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Conference Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

19 Mississippi County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island. sherwoodbassclub.com

20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475

21 Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course. Todd Etzel

(479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

22 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. U.S. Pizza Co., Batesville. Bill Couch

(870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com