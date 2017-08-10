PB quarrel gunfire fatal to 18-year-old
An 18-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon altercation at a Pine Bluff community center.
Jerry Pryor was shot once in the upper torso, according to Lt. David De Foor of the Pine Bluff Police Department.
De Foor said Pryor ran into the Merrill Community Center at 1000 S. Ash St., and asked for help.
Police said they are searching for 18-year-old Alexis Reed in the case. Witnesses said they saw Reed and Pryor arguing outside, then heard a loud "pop," according to reports.
Pryor was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m. at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
No other injuries were reported.
PB quarrel gunfire fatal to 18-year-old
