Home / Latest News /
Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.
SALEM, Mass. — Two teenage girls face charges after Massachusetts police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
The girls were released to their parents after their arraignments Tuesday in juvenile court on charges of child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Their names were not made public because of their ages.
Police became aware of the Monday night incident after a social media video surfaced of the child crying and the girls laughing. The girls were baby-sitting for a family in Danvers.
The baby's mother told WBZ-TV that she was angry but does not think the girls intended to harm the infant. The mother said her child is fine.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.