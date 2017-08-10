Slapped in face with gun, robbed of wallet by stranger, Arkansas man tells police

An Arkansas man was hospitalized early Wednesday after a stranger slapped his face with a handgun and stole his wallet, police said.

Jonesboro officers were sent to the 700 block of Vine Street around 2:45 a.m., according to a police report.

At the scene, a 31-year-old Trumann man said he was sitting in his Dodge Caliber waiting to meet up with an acquaintance when a stranger opened his door, according to a police report.

The stranger, described as a man in a short-sleeve shirt, reportedly demanded that the 31-year-old hand over everything he had, but the Trumann resident refused, telling the stranger he would have to shoot him before he gave him anything.

In response, the robber took out a handgun, slapped the victim in the mouth and stole his wallet, police said.

There was blood in the vehicle and two spots of blood outside the door. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The 31-year-old's acquaintance was listed as a suspect on the report. She has not been arrested as of Thursday morning, according to online records.