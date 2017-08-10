Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 10, 2017, 11:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Arkansas officer recognizes bank robber as former son-in-law; suspect arrested days later

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.

johnathon-brown

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Johnathon Brown

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 31-year-old Hot Springs man suspected of robbing a bank was arrested Wednesday night after an officer recognized him from a surveillance photo as his former son-in-law, authorities said.

Johnathon Brown remained in the Garland County jail Thursday morning on charges of aggravated robbery and forgery. An Aug. 22 court date is set.

Brown is accused of robbing the Combined Federal Credit Union at 203 Nash Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an arrest report, a man walked into the bank and passed a note that said, "this is a robbery cooperate and we all survive." The robber advised it wasn't a joke and he later left the premises with a canvas bag of stolen cash.

Investigators shared surveillance images from the bank, a police spokesman said. An officer on the force recognized the person as Brown, who he said used to be his son-in-law, according to the report.

A warrant was issued and Brown was arrested around 9 p.m. in Hot Springs.

The forgery charge stems from an unrelated 2016 case where Brown is accused of cashing a stolen check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Arkansas officer recognizes bank robber as former son-in-law; suspect arrested days later

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online