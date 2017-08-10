Police: Arkansas officer recognizes bank robber as former son-in-law; suspect arrested days later

A 31-year-old Hot Springs man suspected of robbing a bank was arrested Wednesday night after an officer recognized him from a surveillance photo as his former son-in-law, authorities said.

Johnathon Brown remained in the Garland County jail Thursday morning on charges of aggravated robbery and forgery. An Aug. 22 court date is set.

Brown is accused of robbing the Combined Federal Credit Union at 203 Nash Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an arrest report, a man walked into the bank and passed a note that said, "this is a robbery cooperate and we all survive." The robber advised it wasn't a joke and he later left the premises with a canvas bag of stolen cash.

Investigators shared surveillance images from the bank, a police spokesman said. An officer on the force recognized the person as Brown, who he said used to be his son-in-law, according to the report.

A warrant was issued and Brown was arrested around 9 p.m. in Hot Springs.

The forgery charge stems from an unrelated 2016 case where Brown is accused of cashing a stolen check.