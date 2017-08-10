LR man is charged in dog's shooting

A Little Rock man faces a felony charge over the shooting of a dog in the chest Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies were sent to the 17900 block of Kumpe Lane south of Little Rock sometime before 8:30 p.m. after getting a call that an animal had been shot, according to a report.

At the scene, deputies met with a woman who said her nephew, 31-year-old Christopher Kumpe, shot a dog she had been caring for.

The woman told police that Kumpe informed her he would fire at the animal because it "didn't belong to anyone," the report said.

A bullet entered the dog's chest and exited through its neck, the report said. The dog was reportedly alive when animal control officers removed it from the scene, though there was no word on its condition Wednesday.

Kumpe was arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. He was no longer listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning.

A court date is set for Sept. 12.

2 girls found roving alone; woman held

A woman was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly left two girls in the care of a 5-year-old boy and they were later found wandering around a trailer park, police said.

Police were sent to the trailer park at 2613 East Coffelt Road in Jacksonville after two girls, ages 3 and 4, were found wandering in the street, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

A maintenance worker found the children around 2:15 p.m. and took them to the trailer park's office, where they stayed for about 35 minutes before Ashley Brooke Walters, 26, went to find them, police said.

Walters, who lives at the trailer park, told police she walked with the two girls to a nearby food truck earlier that afternoon. Police said she told officers she then left the girls alone with her 5-year-old son and went home.

When the 5-year-old later returned to the trailer without the two girls, Walters sent him back outside to look for them, the report said. After the boy could not find the missing children, Walters went to the trailer park's office, police said.

Walters was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a felony. She remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning with bail set at $3,000.

A court date is set for Aug. 24.

Three women face prostitution charges

Three women were arrested in Little Rock on prostitution charges Tuesday evening, police said.

Juanita Cornett, 32, of Maumelle; Brittany Grisham, 32, of Little Rock; and Brittany Dobbins, 21, of Maumelle all face charges of prostitution, possessing the instrument of a crime and operating a business without a license.

All three women were arrested at a hotel at 201 S. Shackleford Road between 5:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., according to their arrest reports.

The reports did not name the hotel. Pulaski County real estate records list a Crown Plaza Little Rock at that address.

The three women reportedly placed ads online, and each accepted $200 in agreement to perform a sexual act, police said.

A court date is set for Tuesday.

Metro on 08/10/2017