Police identify woman killed in collision near Little Rock school

Authorities have identified the woman who died Wednesday when her minivan crashed into another vehicle and then ran off the road in front of the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.

Billie Smith, 41, of Little Rock was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica west in the 2400 block of West Markham Street when the vehicle crashed into the rear of a westbound Hyundai Santa Fe, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Pacifica spun around, hit a utility pole and then continued off the road until it hit a tree on the school grounds, the report said.

Smith suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Lee Robertson of Little Rock, was taken to UAMS Medical Center. Little Rock police on Wednesday characterized his injuries as "serious."

The driver of the Santa Fe, 60-year-old Laurie Kolbek of Conway, was also listed in the report as being hurt.

Police at the scene said the Pacifica was going "rather fast" when the crash occurred.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 296 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.