Rogue feline rallies Cardinals over Royals in 6th

CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 5

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rally to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.

On the next pitch, Molina drilled his 14th home run of the season into the left field seats for his fifth career slam.

Whit Merrifield had four runs for the Royals, who opened the game with four consecutive hits off Mike Leake and took a 2-0 lead on an RBI double from Lorenzo Cain and an RBI single by Cabrera.

Merrifield made it 3-0 when he scored on Molina's throwing error in the second.

The Cardinals scored twice in the second, on an RBI sacrifice bunt from Leake and an RBI single from Matt Carpenter, and then tied the game on Jedd Gyorko's RBI single in the third.

Jose Martinez gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning with his ninth home run.

Leake, the Cardinals' starter, allowed 5 runs on 11 hits in 5 innings. Royals starter Trevor Cahill lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and walking 5.

Matt Bowman (3-4) earned the victory.

ROCKIES 3, INDIANS 2 (12) Charlie Blackmon homered in the 12th inning, atoning for a baserunning blunder and lifting Colorado over host Cleveland.

RANGERS 5, METS 1 Martin Perez allowed three hits over eight innings, Joey Gallo hit his 32nd home run and visiting Texas beat New York for a two-game split.

TIGERS 10, PIRATES 0 Justin Verlander allowed one hit over eight innings and host Detroit beat Pittsburgh. Verlander (8-7) won for the third consecutive start, allowing three walks while striking out six.

TWINS 4, BREWERS 0 Bartolo Colón pitched seven innings for his second consecutive victory since joining the Twins, Brian Dozier added a home run, double and single and Minnesota beat Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 3 Nelson Cruz homered twice, Kyle Seager also went deep and Seattle beat host Oakland to complete a two-game sweep.

ANGELS 5, ORIOLES 1 After 10 seasons in the minors and playing in his first major league game, Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron added a two-run home run to lead Los Angeles to a victory over visiting Baltimore.

YANKEES 11, BLUE JAYS 5 Todd Frazier homered and had three RBI, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius also went deep, and New York overcame a shaky start by Masahiro Tanaka to beat host Toronto.

RED SOX 8, RAYS 2 Eduardo Nunez chased Jake Odorizzi when he lined a single off the pitcher's foot, starting a five-run fifth inning for visiting Boston in a victory over Tampa Bay that extended the Red Sox's winning streak to a season-high eight.

WHITE SOX 7, ASTROS 1 Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs, Miguel Gonzalez tossed eight strong innings and host Chicago beat Houston, its second consecutive victory over the team with the best record in the AL.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 3, CUBS 1 Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping San Francisco defeat visiting Chicago.

NATIONALS 10, MARLINS 1 Ryan Zimmerman had four run-scoring hits, including two solo home runs, drove in five runs and became the franchise's all-time RBI leader as host Washington defeated Miami.

REDS 8, PADRES 3 Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games, Stuart Turner hit his first major league home run, and Cincinnati beat visiting San Diego.

PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 2 Odubel Herrera continued to feast on host Atlanta's pitching by driving in a run with two triples in Philadelphia's victory that completed its third series sweep of the Braves this season.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Yasiel Puig's two-out single drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and visiting Los Angeles held on for a victory over Arizona.

Sports on 08/10/2017