Silent India march urges caste quotas

MUMBAI, India — Tens of thousands of people waving saffron flags marched through Mumbai on Wednesday demanding quotas in government jobs and education for the underprivileged Maratha community in western India.

The marchers covered a distance of more than 3 miles silently, with no speeches or slogans raised. The community accounts for nearly 35 percent of western Maharashtra state’s 123 million people.

India’s Constitution includes a system of affirmative action for people in the lowest castes to help them overcome discrimination. The government has expanded the number of groups qualifying for quotas.

India’s Supreme Court ruled in 1992 that job quotas could not exceed 50 percent. However, some states have exceeded the limit, and such cases are under litigation in the top court.

Virendra Pawar, a spokesman for the Maratha Kranti Morcha, or Maratha Revolutionary Front, said the protesters also were demanding higher prices for farm produce and loan waivers for poor farmers.