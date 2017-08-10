BASKETBALL

ASU, UALR women release nonconference schedules

Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock released their women's nonconference schedules Wednesday.

UALR will face eight opponents that made postseason appearances last season, including five that played in the NCAA Tournament. ASU will face five postseason teams from a season ago. The Trojans' schedule is headlined by a Dec. 10 game at Mississippi State, which lost to South Carolina in the national championship game, while the Red Wolves travel to Florida on Nov. 14, South Florida on Nov. 17 and Pittsburgh on Nov. 25.

The Trojans visit Texas A&M on Nov. 22 and Kansas State on Dec. 16, while hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 28 and LSU on Dec. 20. Three other nonconference opponents reached the WNIT. The Red Wolves will face Mississippi on Dec. 2 before starting a three-game homestand against Texas-El Paso (Dec. 5), Belmont (Dec. 14) and Grambling State (Dec. 16).

Sun Belt Conference play begins Dec. 29 as UALR faces Louisiana-Lafayette and ASU takes on Louisiana-Monroe.

GOLF

Napier holding top-5 spot in Canada

Arkansas State University senior Tanner Napier shot a 2-over 72 Wednesday but is in a three-way tie for fifth place at 4-under 206, three strokes out of the lead at the Canadian Men's Amateur Championship in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Napier, a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on his card Wednesday. He is tied with Canadians Matt Williams and Josh Whalen and has the second-best score of any American in the field.

Camilo Aguado of Colombia leads the tournament at 7-under 203 going into today's final round after shooting an even-par 70 Wednesday. The tournament winner earns an exemption into the U.S. Amateur Championship and next year's RBC Canadian Open.

SOCCER

Arkansas lands three national TV games

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team will have three matches televised nationally over a two-week span next season, with two other matches scheduled for regional broadcasts.

The Razorbacks' matches against Mississippi on Sept. 24 and at Auburn on Oct. 5 will be shown on the SEC Network, while Arkansas' match against South Carolina on Oct. 8 will be televised by ESPNU.

The season opener at SMU on Aug. 18 and a Sept. 10 match at Providence both will be shown on Cox Sports Television.

UCA women top Southland poll

The University of Central Arkansas women's team received 14 of 20 first-place votes to finish atop the Southland Conference preseason poll released Wednesday.

The Bears finished with 232 points. Stephen F. Austin finished second with 219 points, followed by Abilene Christian (204), Houston Baptist (180) and Northwestern (La.) State (138).

UCA was only the fourth team in Southland history to go undefeated in conference play last season. The Sugar Bears return six all-conference selections, including Player of the Year Camille Bassett.

UALR 3rd, ASU 10th in women's preseason poll

UALR received 106 points, including three first-place votes, to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference women's preseason poll released Wednesday, while Arkansas State finished 10th with 36 points.

South Alabama tops the poll with 109 points, including three first-place votes. Coastal Carolina finished second with 108 points and four first-place votes. Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette round out the top five.

UALR junior forward Arola Aparicio and senior midfielder Quin Wilkes, as well as ASU junior goalkeeper Kelsey Ponder, were named to the preseason all-conference team.

ATHLETICS

UCA receives $1 million pledge

A longtime supporter of UCA has pledged $1 million to the university's athletics department through a planned gift, UCA announced Wednesday.

The university did not name the supporter who pledged the gift.

The $1 million gift will support two initiatives: a scholarship for women's athletics and an endowment fund for maintenance of the UCA strength and conditioning center.

