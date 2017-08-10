Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 10, 2017, 9:49 a.m.

Teen arrested, charged as adult in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.

davontay-baker

Davontay Baker

A 17-year-old boy from North Little Rock is charged as an adult in the July 17 killing of a man in Little Rock, authorities said.

Davontay Baker surrendered to authorities early Thursday after being identified as a suspect late Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Samuel "Chris" Gilmore.

Authorities found Gilmore lying in in the 4800 block of West 14th Street late at night with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Gilmore, who police said had recently moved to Little Rock from Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesman said Thursday that the motive in the killing was robbery.

Baker was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained later Thursday morning with bail not yet set. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Gilmore's death is one of 39 homicides so far this year in Little Rock.

JSS824 says... August 10, 2017 at 9:32 a.m.

Why is the article referring to him as a 17 year old "Boy". Nothing further from the truth, seemingly a cold blooded killer at worst case a thug robber. What has happened to much of today's youths.

