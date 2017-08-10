THE WEEKEND TEN

1 FINE ART/FARIS

Two exhibitions open during a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies Galleries, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 918-3033.

• "Jim Nelson: Abstraction and Color," a survey of new and older works by Nelson combining wood carving and elements of abstract painting, up through Nov. 25.

• "The Art of Injustice: Paul Faris' Photographs of Japanese American Incarceration, Rohwer, AR 1945," black-and-white images (left) Faris took during his visit to Rohwer Incarceration Center in 1945 capturing the community created by Japanese Americans during their incarceration in Arkansas during World War II. Curator Sarah Wilkerson Freeman, history professor at Arkansas State University, will give a presentation at 7 p.m. It's on display through Dec. 30. See story on Page 5E.

2 FILM

The Kaleidoscope Festival, originally the Kaleidoscope Film Festival, nine days of movies, parties, gallery shows and special events celebrating the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, opens Friday and continues through Aug. 19, mostly in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. The festival expands beyond just film (17 features and 22 shorts, all screening for the first time in Arkansas) to an LGBT arts-and-culture festival, including literary events, two dinners and a brunch at South on Main, music and a gallery exhibition. A complete schedule and ticket information are available at kal2017.com. See story on Page 5E.

3 FOREGROUND

It has been almost 60 years since the integration of Little Rock Central High School, and the Arkansas Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock, is commemorating with "Will Counts: The Central High School Photographs," 38 prints by the then-Arkansas Democrat photographer. The exhibit remains on display through Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

4 FIRETRUCKS

Children can get the school year off to a fun, healthy start at Boosters & Big Rigs, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The Junior League of Little Rock event offers children's health screenings, games and appearances by ambulances, firetrucks and police cars. Admission is free and lunch will be served. Call (501) 375-5557 or visit jllr.org.

5 FOREHAND

Tennis fans can show their puppy support at Paws at the Net at Little Rock's Rebsamen Tennis Center, 1501 Leisure Place. The tennis tournament, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, also includes food and drinks, a dog wash, microchip clinic, auction and adoptable dogs. Registration for players has closed. Admission for spectators is free but there are costs to participate in some activities. Proceeds benefit Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals. Call (501) 603-2273 or visit careforanimals.org.

6 FOLK

More than 25 players of old-time folk-music sounds upon fiddles, mandolins, guitars, banjos and dulcimers, as well as musical saw and dancing doll, will perform at An Evening With Rackensack Folk Music Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday in the theater at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park (use the south entrance), East 10th and Commerce streets, Little Rock. The Rackensack Folklore Society Pulaski County is the host. Come early for a "Pre-Concert Hoe Down" at 6:30. Admission is $10, $5 for children 12 and older, $25 for a family ticket. Call (501) 680-1700.

7 FAITH

A young woman (Hannah M. Sawyer) travels in the mid-'60s from North Carolina hoping for healing from a Tulsa televangelist for the disfigurement she suffered in an accident in the musical Violet (music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Brian Crawley), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 18-19 and 24-26, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 and 27 at The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $16 for students. Visit weekendtheater.tix.com.

8 '(AWAY) FROM THE SON'

3 Doors Down will heat things up in the Magic Springs Summer Concert Series, Saturday at Magic Springs, 1701 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The opening act comes on at 7 p.m., followed by the headliners at 8. Reserved seats are sold out but general amphitheater admission is included with Magic Springs tickets -- $54.99, $36.99 for ages 55 and older and children under 48 inches tall. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit magicsprings.com.

9 FLOW

Tulsa saxophonist Grady Nichols and his band will bring dance-friendly music to Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs, for a Lupus Foundation of Arkansas fundraiser, 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Call (501) 525-9380 or visit lupus-arkansas.com.

10 '(CAN'T HELP) FALLING IN LOVE'

In a Midwestern town in 1955 devoid of music and love, a female mechanic (Hannah Hill) falls for a roustabout and biker (Alexander Harding Chandler), never realizing that her best friend (Mark A. Burbank) is in love with her in All Shook Up the Musical (book by Joe DiPietro, "featuring and inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley"), as Benton's Royal Players stage the show, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Aug. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 20, Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Sponsor is the W.W. and Anne Jones Charitable Trust. Tickets are $12, $10 for senior citizens, $5 for students (age 3-college with valid ID). Call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

Weekend on 08/10/2017