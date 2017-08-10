Three Kenyans killed in unrest after election tampering alleged

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan police opened fire Wednesday to disperse riots and protests in several areas after presidential candidate Raila Odinga made allegations of election fraud. At least three people were killed in the unrest.

Odinga, a former prime minister, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party of hacking, saying the identity of a murdered official was used to infiltrate the database of the election commission and manipulate results in favor of the president.

As Kenyatta held a strong lead in provisional results with 96 percent of all polling stations counted, the election commission defended the voting system as secure, saying there were "no interferences before, during and after" Tuesday's election.

Election officials were verifying the final tallies Wednesday night.

Soon after Odinga claimed on television that the election had been rigged, protesters in the Nairobi slum of Mathare and impoverished areas in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu burned tires, set up roadblocks and clashed with police.

Two people were shot dead in Nairobi while looting, Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome said. Police killed one person when they opened fire on protesters in Kisii County, a regional police commander said.

