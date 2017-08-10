TRAFFIC ALERT: I-630 westbound lanes reopen after wrecks cleared

UPDATE:

Westbound lanes of Interstate 630 in Little Rock have reopened after being closed by wrecks earlier Thursday, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said around 8:20 a.m. that all lanes on I-630 between Woodrow and Pine streets were back open.

EARLIER:

At least two different crashes on Interstate 630 in Little Rock are slowing westbound traffic Thursday morning, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the middle and left lanes of the highway between Woodrow and Pine streets were blocked by multiple accidents before 7:20 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the collisions.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stopped traffic in the area.