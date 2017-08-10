Wal-Mart investigates photo that purports to show 'Own The School Year Like A Hero' gun display at store

BENTONVILLE — Wal-Mart says it's investigating a photo that purports to show a sign reading "Own The School Year Like A Hero" displayed atop a gun-filled case in one of its stores.

Wal-Mart spokesman Charles Crowson said the photo is consistent with the interior of its stores but that the company hasn't determined which one or even if the image is real.

The photo has been making the rounds on social media, drawing angry comments and mentions of school shootings.

Wal-Mart said "what's seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores."

Crowson said Wal-Mart is "exploring all possibilities," including whether an employee unintentionally erected the sign, if it's a prank or if the image was edited to show something that doesn't exist.