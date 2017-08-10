FOOTBALL

Jones extends deal

Dallas punter Chris Jones has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021, securing the Cowboys’ special teams combo with kicker Dan Bailey for at least the next four seasons. Jones, who had one year remaining on his deal, had a career-best average of 45.9 yards last season, including a 66-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the 1-yard line at Philadelphia in the regular-season finale. Bailey, who has made nearly 90 percent of his field goals through six seasons, is signed through 2020.

Rookie QB to start

Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener Friday night against the New York Giants, but all other healthy players will appear in some capacity. With backup quarterback Landry Jones (abdominal) out for a week, rookie Josh Dobbs will start at quarterback. A number of Steelers starters have been nagged by injuries and held out of practice, including center Maurkice Pouncey (leg), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (concussion symptoms), linebackers Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree, cornerback Artie Burns and safety Mike Mitchell. It is unlikely any of them will play against the Giants.

Freeman’s record deal

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with running back Devonta Freeman. It includes a $15 million signing bonus and $22 million in guaranteed money. The deal was announced Wednesday, on the eve of the team’s preseason opener at Miami, and makes Freeman the NFL’s highest-paid running back. During his three seasons with the Falcons, the Miami native has racked up 2,383 rushing yards, including back-toback 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016. His 3,175 total yards over the past two seasons ranks second in the NFL, behind teammate Julio Jones. Freeman’s agent first raised the prospect of a lucrative extension before the Falcons played in the Super Bowl.

Full-time officials

The NFL will hire up to 24 fulltime game officials. The league will begin hiring between 21 and 24 full-time officials from among the current roster of 124 officials for this season. The decision was announced Wednesday. “We believe this is a great development for NFL officiating overall and ultimately the quality of our game,” said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent. “We share a common goal, which is to make our game as great as it can possibly be, and look forward to working together on this new effort.” Full-time officials will be hired at each of the seven officiating positions and may serve on each of the 17 officiating crews. They will work collaboratively with their assigned crews, the league officiating staff and the NFL’s football-related committees during the offseason.

BASEBALL

Indians acquire Bruce

Hours after putting All-Star Michael Brantley on the disabled list, the Cleveland Indians acquired veteran outfielder Jay Bruce, 30, from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan. Bruce, who is hitting .256 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI for the Mets, will give Indians protection while Brantley recovers from an ankle injury. It’s not known how long Brantley might be out with an injury sustained Tuesday night. The Mets were eager to unload Bruce, who has a $13 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series. Cleveland will pay the remaining $3,765,027 of Bruce’s salary. Bruce will report to the Indians this weekend in Tampa.

Bush group halts bid

A group led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Quogue Capital investment fund founder Wayne Rothbaum has halted its bid to buy the Miami Marlins, a person familiar with the negotiations said Wednesday. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the groups that have been involved in negotiations aren’t commenting publicly. Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney was part of the Bush-Rothbaum group before pulling out more than a month ago, the person said. The latest twists in the Marlins sale saga leave groups led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas still in contention to buy the franchise. Marlins President David Samson declined to comment on the status of sale efforts, which became public in February. Major League Baseball owners meet next week in Chicago, where the Marlins situation may be discussed.

MOTOR SPORTS

Byron to replace Kahne

William Byron will replace Kasey Kahne next season at Hendrick Motorsports, the latest teenager to earn a promotion to NASCAR’s top level. Byron, 19, will drive the No. 5 Chevrolet in the Cup series. Kahne and Hendrick announced their split earlier this week. Byron will be sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems and Liberty University. Byron is in his first season in the Xfinity Series, and has victories at Iowa, Daytona and Indianapolis. He will be teammates next season with Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. NASCAR is rapidly changing, with Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and, in a matter of months, Dale Earnhardt Jr. all retiring.

TRACK AND FIELD

Makwala qualifies for 200m, reaches final

LONDON — Isaac Makwala qualified Wednesday for the 200-meter semifinals at the world championships.

The runner from Botswana, who came down with a stomach bug and was forced to miss Wednesday’s 400 final, was belatedly allowed to run his qualifying heat, two days after all his competitors did so. Needing to run 20.53 seconds or faster to advance, Makwala braved the rain and cold at Olympic Stadium and finished in 20.20.

Later, he ran a blistering race from the inside lane to reach the final as the second finisher from his heat behind Isiah Young of the United States. The inside lane is tough in the best of conditions, but it was even more difficult because most of the water from the relentless rain had settled there.

Makwala pumped his right arm as he crossed 20.14 seconds,.02 seconds behind Young.

Phyllis Francis of the United States upset the favorites to win the 400 meters.

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo looked poised to win gold until she slowed in the final meters. Salwa Eid Naser swept past Allyson Felix in the final meter to lunge at the line for silver, ahead of the American veteran.

Francis finished in 49.92 seconds, .14 seconds ahead of Naser. Felix took third in 50.08 and Miller-Uibo was fourth.

Karsten Warholm of Norway won the world title in the 400-meter hurdles, holding off Yasmani Copello of Turkey and Kerron Clement of the United States.

Warholm, 21, earned his first major title, and then looked up in amazement as the result showed on the giant screen.

The Norwegian won in 48.35 seconds, .14 seconds ahead of Copello. Clement, a two-time former champion, finished in 48.52.

Darya Klishina of Russia had the top mark to qualify for Friday’s long jump final.

The chilly conditions were such that no one made the automatic qualifying standard of 22-0 feet. Klishina, competing as a neutral athlete because of Russia’s doping suspension, jumped 21-10½ , edging Tianna Bartoletta of the United States by 2 centimeters.

European champion Ivana Spanovic of Serbia was also through, as was this year’s world leader, Brittney Reese of the United States.