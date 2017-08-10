Central Arkansas woman accused of driving over man, dragging him 10 feet

An Arkansas woman was arrested Wednesday after she ran into, then over, a 21-year-old man and fled the scene, police said.

At Baptist Health Medical Center, the injured man told North Little Rock officers that he was walking east across a parking lot about at an apartment complex at 1701 Skyline Drive, where he lives, about 3:15 p.m. A woman, identified as Kirsti Garrison of Sherwood, was driving north in the parking lot and ran into him, the 21-year-old said.

He landed on the hood of her 2009 Dodge Avenger, then rolled off, and Garrison drove over him, he told police. He was dragged for about 10 to 15 feet under the vehicle before he was rescued by a bystander, he said.

The bystander was identified Garrison's ex-boyfriend, police said.

A different witness told police that she heard Garrison shout the bystander's name, then yell, “Is this what you wanted?”

The 21-year-old suffered an “incapacitating injury,” police said.

An officer spoke with Garrison later Wednesday. She reportedly admitted to running over the 21-year-old and leaving the scene. She said she fled because she was approached by several people who threatened her.

Garrison was arrested around 9:25 p.m. and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a felony; and driving on a suspended driver’s license, a misdemeanor.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 11.