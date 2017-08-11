21-year-old Arkansas woman loses control of Mustang in rain, killed after car spins, hits other vehicle

A 21-year-old Arkansas woman died Thursday after she lost control of her vehicle while driving in the rain and struck another vehicle, Arkansas State Police said.

Shelby Rhodes of Sheridan was driving north on U.S. 167 south, south of Grant County Road 14, in Grant County when she lost control of the vehicle and it began spinning counterclockwise around 7:40 p.m, according to a preliminary crash report.

State police said her 2008 Ford Mustang crossed the center turn lane and collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima driving in the opposite direction. The Mustang reportedly came to a stop in a ditch.

Jermaine Jackson, a 32-year-old Baton Rouge, La., resident and driver of the Altima, was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock to receive treatment for his injuries, the report stated.

Rhodes was killed in the wreck, state police said. Conditions were reportedly rainy and wet at the time of the crash.

At least 300 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary crash data.