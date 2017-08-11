Arkansas man, 24, killed after Can-Am vehicle rolls over several times

A 24-year-old Arkansas man was killed in Logan County on Saturday after a vehicle he was riding rolled over several times, police said.

A 2013 Can-Am was traveling north on Crossroads North Road west of Scranton when he turned right onto Patterson Bluff Road around 9:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Can-Am brand makes ATVs as well as motorcycles, though it was not clear from the report which was involved in the wreck.

The vehicle crossed the centerline, which caused the driver, 24-year-old Andrew Pollack of Russellville, to overcorrect, police said. The Can-Am then reportedly flipped over multiple times.

Pollack suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

At least 298 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.