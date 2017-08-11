Arkansas man accused of raping woman in her home

Arkansas authorities say they have arrested a man accused of raping a woman in her bedroom Tuesday morning.

The victim told police the man broke into her home on Hogan Roberts Loop in Hector around 1:20 a.m. He then climbed into her bed and raped her, according to a report from the Pope County sheriff's office.

After the man left, the victim changed out of her clothes and went to her mother’s home next door to call 911, the report said. Authorities responded around 1:30 a.m. and sent the victim to a local hospital.

A few hours later, officers arrested Dustin Edward Apple, 22, at his home on Orchard Road.

Apple was taken to the Pope County jail, where he was being held Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond. He faces charges of residential burglary and rape.

A Sept. 18 court appearance is set.