Arkansan arrested after posting 'suspicious' ad, trying to meet with girl for sex, authorities say

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after he sought out a girl for sexual purposes online and arrived at a meet-up spot with sex toys and lubricant, authorities said.

On Saturday, Faulkner County sheriff's office investigators found a "suspicious" online ad and started communicating with the person who posted it, later identified as 45-year-old Tracey Wayne Clark of Conway, according to a news release.

Clark was looking for a female minor with whom to have sex, authorities said. He was arrested by the sheriff's office Wednesday after he arrived at a predetermined location with several items, including a silk bathrobe sash, sex toys, sexual enhancement substances and lubricants, the release said.

He was charged with one count of Internet stalking of a child, a class Y felony.

Clark was being held at the Faulkner County jail without bail as of Friday morning.