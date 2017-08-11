Arkansas man dies after vehicle catches fire off I-530

An Arkansas man was killed after his Pontiac caught fire when it collided with a tree in Jefferson County on Thursday night, police said.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 530 near Redfield, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Donny Stewart, 43, of Benton was driving a 2009 Pontiac south when the vehicle veered off the road, police said. The Pontiac reportedly struck a tree and caught fire.

Stewart suffered fatal injuries. No one else was said to be injured in the wreck.

Police reported conditions as clear and dry at the time.

At least 299 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.