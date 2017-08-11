Arkansas teen fatally struck while sitting on state highway

An Arkansas teenager was fatally struck while he was sitting on a state highway in Boone County early Thursday, police said.

A 2001 Chevrolet was heading south on Arkansas 43 south of Harrison around 2 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Joshua A. Womack, 18, of Harrison was reportedly sitting in the southbound lane. The driver of the Chevrolet did not see him and fatally struck the teen, police said.

The report didn't indicate why the teen was sitting on the highway.

The driver was unhurt.

Conditions were said to be cloudy and dry at the time.

At least 299 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.