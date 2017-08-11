Arkansas teen accused of forcing man to drive to ATM gets 5-year prison term

A 16-year-old Arkansas boy arrested in February in an armed robbery pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years imprisonment Wednesday, according to court documents.

Jainilus Carter of Osceola pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery in Mississippi County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Records show the teen originally faced additional charges of kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor and engaging in violent group activity, but those charges were dropped.

Prosecutors said Carter and two other people reportedly entered a home Feb. 24 and forced a man at gunpoint to drive them to a nearby gas station so that the man could withdraw money from an ATM.

Carter was arrested in March and was later held in lieu of $150,000 bond, documents show.

He was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, imprisonment with a 10-year suspended sentence.