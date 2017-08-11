Bell powers up, Cole tosses 8 in Pirates' victory

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 7, TIGERS 5

DETROIT -- A few words of advice from a Hall of Famer gave Josh Bell the inner belief that someday he would harness his power.

That time has arrived for the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie first baseman.

Bell hit his 20th home run and drove in three runs Thursday, leading the Pirates over the Detroit Tigers 7-5.

"Two years ago, we were having conversations about his power," Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said. "Where was it?"

It was around that time at the All-Star Futures Game that Bell got a chance to talk with Dave Winfield. The former slugger gave Bell some insight into why his potential had yet to blossom.

"It really started with Dave Winfield a couple of years ago at the Futures Game," Bell said. "He said, average comes first and then the power will come."

Last season, Bell hit 14 home runs at Class AAA Indianapolis and another three in a brief stint with the Pirates. This season, his 45 extra-base hits are the most by a Pittsburgh rookie since Andrew McCutchen hit 49 in 2009.

"It's definitely cool," Bell said. "It's not something I would have expected out of myself a couple of years ago."

Bell's first-inning sacrifice fly gave the Pirates the lead, and his two-run home run off Drew VerHagen (0-2) in the third put Pittsburgh ahead for good.

"It was a two-seamer that ran back out over the plate, and he jumped on it," VerHagen said.

Gerrit Cole (10-8) allowed 6 hits and 3 earned runs in a season-high 8 innings. He improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break and is 6-3 in his last 10 starts.

"It was his skillset, mindset and backbone," Hurdle said. "He stayed with his gameplan. He stayed with his program, even though they scratched some runs off him early."

Detroit has lost five of six.

"I thought we'd get to Cole early, the way it started out, but it was kind of the reverse," Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus said. "Cole settled in, and they got to VerHagen."

Felipe Rivero got two outs for his 11th save.

Sean Rodriguez hit a solo home run and an RBI single for the Pirates.

Detroit scored twice in the ninth on a double by Victor Martinez and an RBI groundout by James McCann.

Adam Frazier tripled and scored on Bell's sacrifice fly in the first. The Tigers took the lead in the bottom half on a two-run triple by Nick Castellanos. Rodriguez tied it with a single in the second.

Bell hit a two-run home run in the third for a 4-2 lead. Mikie Mahtook had a solo home run in the bottom half.

CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 6 Dexter Fowler hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs to lead host St. Louis to a victory over Kansas City. St. Louis tied a season-high with its sixth consecutive victory.

TWINS 7, BREWERS 2 Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer each had three singles and visiting Minnesota beat Milwaukee for the fourth consecutive game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 10, PADRES 3 Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, ending left-hander Brad Hand's long scoreless streak and rallying host Cincinnati to a victory over San Diego.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2 Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and Washington rallied past visiting Miami.

METS 10, PHILLIES 0 New York's Jacob deGrom pitched brilliantly until leaving in the seventh inning after being hit on a line drive by Nick Williams, and the Mets homered four times in a rout of host Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 0 Marco Estrada and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a solo home run and host Toronto beat New York.

RAYS 4, INDIANS 1 Corey Dickerson's three-run home run in the eighth inning carried Tampa Bay to victory over visiting Cleveland.

WHITE SOX 3, ASTROS 2 (11) Rookie Yoan Moncada tied the game with a home run in the ninth inning and then drove home the winning run in the 11th to lift Chicago past Houston, as the American League's worst team swept a three-game series from its best.

Sports on 08/11/2017