Bullet hits woman as tattoo applied

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was shot while getting a tattoo inside a home, police said.

Fort Smith officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to a hospital, where they found Shaylee Pickett, 19, with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Investigators interviewed the two men who took Pickett to the hospital, who originally told them that the shooting had occurred at Martin Luther King Park, 1815 N. Greenwood Ave. Both eventually told police that Pickett was actually shot at a residence in the 3000 block of Hardie Avenue.

According to the release, Pickett was getting the tattoo in a bedroom while Joel Ayala was handling a gun. The weapon reportedly discharged, and Pickett was hit in the arm, with the bullet continuing to her chest, authorities said. Witnesses told police the shooting was accidental.

Police said Pickett underwent emergency surgery and was listed in stable but critical condition Thursday evening.

Ayala faces charges of first-degree battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation. He was being held at the Sebastian County jail without bail Thursday.

State Desk on 08/11/2017