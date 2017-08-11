Home / Latest News /
Detectives: Dad tells daughter he killed her mom in 1987
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say a daughter confronted her 83-year-old father last year, and he admitted fatally shooting her mother 30 years ago.
Palm Beach County sheriff's detectives charged James O'Neil with manslaughter Thursday in the 1987 death of his wife, Verna.
Detectives said O'Neil initially told investigators after his wife died that the gun accidentally discharged as he wrested it from her as she threatened suicide.
But his daughter Sharon McGee never believed her father and confronted him in October. Detectives said O'Neil told his daughter that Verna McGee had threatened to kill herself but handed him the gun. Court documents say O'Neil told his daughter he was holding the gun when he accidentally shot her mother.
She went to detectives earlier this year.
O'Neil's attorney did not return a call Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Detectives: Dad tells daughter he killed her mom in 1987
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.