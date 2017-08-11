'Disruptive' passenger removed from Little Rock-bound flight, airline says

A passenger who had boarded a flight bound for Little Rock was removed for being disruptive before it took off, Southwest Airlines said.

The airline said the person, who it did not name, was traveling on an "employee-issued guest pass" when he was removed Friday morning from a flight at Dallas Love Field Airport.

A spokeswoman for Southwest said in an email that preliminary reports indicated the customer was "disruptive in the gate area" and also on board.

The person was removed, and the plane continued on to Little Rock about an hour later than scheduled.

No details on how the person was being disruptive were released. The spokeswoman referred additional questions to local law enforcement.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department said the agency hadn't been notified of any arrests at the airport Friday.