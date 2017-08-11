Fowler’s slam powers Cards to sixth straight win

ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

St. Louis tied a season-high with its sixth straight win.

Kansas City has lost four in a row and six of seven.

St. Louis climbed within one game of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Fowler broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning with his 15th homer of the season. He ripped the first pitch from Neftali Feliz 404 feet for his third career slam.

Lorenzo Cain had four hits for the Royals, who lost all four games in the four-game, home-and-home set.

Fowler also ripped a run-scoring double to trigger a three-run outburst in the sixth inning that helped erase a 3-0 deficit.

Trevor Rosenthal recorded four outs to pick up his 10th save in 12 opportunities.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Moss brought the Royals within 7-5 with a two-run, bases-loaded double in the eighth that came within a foot of clearing the wall. Whit Merrifield followed with a sacrifice fly. But Rosenthal got Cain to fly out with the tying run on third.

St. Louis has scored 54 runs during the six-game streak.

Tyler Lyons (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Lance Lynn, who gave up two earned runs in six innings.

Mike Minor (5-4) took the loss.

Melky Cabrera gave the Royals a 3-0 lead with a two-run triple in the fifth.

Kansas City starter Jason Hammel gave up two earned runs and three hits over five-plus innings. He has allowed three earned runs or less in each of his last seven starts.

PIRATES 7, TIGERS 5 Rookie Josh Bell hit his 20th home run and drove in three runs, leading Pittsburgh past Detroit. Gerrit Cole (10-8) allowed six hits and three earned runs in eight innings, his longest outing of the season. He improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break and is 6-3 in his last 10 starts. Felipe Rivero closed for his 11th save. Drew VerHagen (0-2) took the loss. Sean Rodriguez of the Pirates had a run-scoring single in the second to make it 2-2. Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the eighth for his fourth of the season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 0 Marco Estrada and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a solo home run and Toronto beat New York. Estrada (5-7) pitched seven innings to win for the first time in 13 starts. The righthander came in 0-5 with a 7.39 ERA since beating Texas on May 27. Ryan Tepera worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished. Bautista hit a two-out drive off Chasen Shreve in the seventh. It was his 36th career homer against New York, breaking a tie with Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria for the most by an active player.

RAYS 4, INDIANS 1 Corey Dickerson’s threerun homer in the eighth inning carried the Tampa Bay Rays to a win over the Cleveland Indians. Dickerson’s two-out blast off Nick Goody (1-2), his 22nd, came after Adeiny Hechavarria singled and Jesus Sucre was hit by a pitch. Tommy Hunter (2-2) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Blake Snell to get the win. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 34th save in 39 opportunities. Francisco Lindor opened the game with a double and scored on Jose Ramirez’s single. It was the only run for the AL Central-leading Indians off Snell, who gave up four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2 Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and Washington rallied past Miami. Goodwin broke a 2-2 tie when he connected on a 1-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa (1-2) for his 13th homer of the season and second RBI of the night. Ryan Madson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Sean Doolittle worked around a one-out double by Miguel Rojas in the ninth for his seventh save since coming to Washington. Andrew Stevenson made a diving catch along the left field foul line with a runner on third to save a hit for the game’s final out. METS 10, PHILLIES 0 Jacob deGrom pitched brilliantly until leaving in the seventh inning due to a contusion on his right triceps after being hit on a line drive by Nick Williams, and New York homered four times in a rout of Philadelphia. DeGrom (13-5) gave up four hits in 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. He improved to 9-2 with a 1.82 ERA in his last 11 starts while upping his career mark against Philadelphia to 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in 10 starts. The 29-year-old right-hander initially smiled when manager Terry Collins came out to check on his star pitcher after Williams’ hard shot drilled deGrom on the back of his right arm just above the elbow.

REDS 10, PADRES 3 Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, ending lefthander Brad Hand’s long scoreless streak and rallying Cincinnati over San Diego. San Diego took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, leaving Dinelson Lamet in line for a fourth straight victory. The Padres’ best reliever of late let it get away. The Reds loaded the bases against Kirby Yates (2-3) and Hand, who had a streak of 24 scoreless innings. Gennett’s third career grand slam made it 6-3, the first runs allowed by Hand since June 10. Eugenio Suarez homered two pitches later.