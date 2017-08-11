Getting it straight
This article was published today at 2:58 a.m. Updated today at 2:58 a.m.
Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, is under federal investigation for, among other things, business dealings with his son-in-law, Jeffrey Yohai. An article in Thursday's editions incorrectly state whose son-in-law was involved in that area of inquiry.
A Section on 08/11/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
