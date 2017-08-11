Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 11, 2017, 4:15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:58 a.m. Updated today at 2:58 a.m.

Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, is under federal investigation for, among other things, business dealings with his son-in-law, Jeffrey Yohai. An article in Thursday's editions incorrectly state whose son-in-law was involved in that area of inquiry.

A Section on 08/11/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online