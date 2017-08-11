Police: Masked gunman fights with employees at central Arkansas business; 1 hospitalized

Police are investigating after a masked gunman fought with employees at a central Arkansas business before fleeing Thursday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., Benton police officers were sent to the Tractor Supply Co. at 17318 Interstate 30 to investigate an armed robbery, according to a news release.

Employees told police that after closing the business, a gunman wearing a mask emerged from nearby bushes and ordered them back inside, the release said. He and two employees started to fight, and the gunman was reportedly stabbed by a small knife, police said.

He then ran away from the store in an unknown direction, employees said.

The release did not say if anything was stolen.

Two workers suffered minor injuries, and one of them was hospitalized, the release said.

The attackers was described by police as a masked black male in a black and gray hoodie or coat with dark pants, white shoes and a hat with a Razorback logo.