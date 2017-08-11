Hogs OK with three at the nose

FAYETTEVILLE -- One position that will probably be rotated as much as any other for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is nose guard, a heavy duty spot that will face plenty of double teams as the point man in a 3-4 front.

Coach Bret Bielema said Bijhon Jackson, Austin Capps and Dylan Hays were all likely to earn playing time.

Jackson and Capps have each taken snaps with the starters in spring and in camp.

"We're going to need both of those guys to get through the game, and the other guy that's coming on and doing a good job is Dylan Hays," defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said. "I said once I got here one of the things I wanted to be able to do is roll guys, so if I've got a rotation of two or three guys there, I think the Hogs are going to be better because of it. We'll stay fresher and be able to maintain a lot longer."

Bielema said as a former nose guard that he pays a lot of attention to the spot.

"Bijhon, we knew was going to be all right," he said. "Capper had done some really good things. But to throw Dylan Hays into that mix, he's one of those guys I think you can say they're a 25-rep guy on game day. But if you ask him to do 50 you're going to have diminishing returns.

"Those three guys, Bijhon, Austin Capps and Dylan Hays, kind of complement each other really well and to me form a pretty good group of nose guards.

"What I've witnessed and seen in this league is when you've got two guys it's a good thing, but if you've got three you've got something special and I think those three form that task pretty good."

Wide sort

Receivers coach Michael Smith was asked to size up the top of his rotation on Thursday, and he had a clear-cut threesome in mind with senior Jared Cornelius (back) and top slot guy T.J. Hammonds (knee) left out of the equation.

"It would probably be La'Michael [Pettway], Deon [Stewart] and Jonathan Nance," Smith said, adding that redshirt freshman Jordan Jones could sub in to that mix at any time.

Beyond them, Smith listed Koilan Jackson, Tobias Enlow and Gary Cross in the next group.

Smith was asked if it was possible for the freshman trio of Jackson, Jarrod Barnes and De'Vion Warren to all make the rotation.

"I don't want to say it's not possible," he said. "I just think when we get T.J. and J-Red back some of those kids are going to have to really, really be at the top of their game to be in front of some of the other guys. But yeah, it's possible."

Martin update

Receiver Brandon Martin's status for Saturday's scrimmage was still up in the air as of mid-day Thursday. Coach Bret Bielema said Martin, who did not participate in last week's scrimmage, underwent treatment for a "soft tissue" issue in his back that caused him to miss a few days.

"We're hoping to get him back some time later this week," receivers coach Michael Smith said. "Here it is Thursday. We'll find out what he can do this afternoon and hope to get him back today or tomorrow.

"I'd love to give him an opportunity to go in the scrimmage if he's capable of going. We want to be cautious with it because we know we're going to need him in the long run."

Comeback Karl

Senior Karl Roesler has been back at practice since Tuesday, re-occupying the "Hog" outside linebacker slot and allowing Randy Ramsey to return to "Razor" with Dwayne Eugene.

"Karl's come back and he's really progressed," outside linebackers coach Chad Walker said. "He took the mental reps he needed while he was out."

Walker added that Roesler and sophomore transfer Gabe Richardson are battling at "Hog," with the versatile Eugene in the mix at both outside spots.

"Karl's gone in and battled," he said. "He's been a nice calming presence out there. He's kind of that bridge with the defensive line.

"When he's out there he's kind of handling some calls from the outside backers perspective. The guys love having him in the room. It's good to see him on film and we can see 'Hey, look how he played it right here, Gabe. Check this out.'"

TEs back

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. was happy to get Will Gragg (concussion) and prized signee Jeremy Patton (hip) back at practice this week.

Lunney said his group of Austin Cantrell, Cheyenne O'Grady, Jack Kraus, Grayson Gunter and walk-on Blake Kern got plenty of work with the pair missing.

"It was hard on them," he said. "I mean there was a lot of running, as many two tight end sets that we do. They got a full dose on them. I thought it was good, but it's certainly good to have those two guys back too.

"Six guys [are] who we're working with right now. It sounds like a lot until you go two tight ends three plays in a row, then you go to a three tight end set. Then all of a sudden guys start getting gassed a little bit. It's kind of like a wide out a little bit."

Heat wave

Wednesday's temperature got up to 84 degrees in Fayetteville, which was hotter than the mild weather felt through the first 12 practices of camp.

"Yesterday was probably the hottest day we've had, and to be honest I could see some of the effects of it," receivers coach Michael Smith said. "We looked a little sluggish late in the practice. My thing with my guys is to challenge them to condition themselves when they're away from us so they're in the right type of shape."

Harris hurt

Inside linebacker Josh Harris will be out for a while after suffering a lower leg injury in Saturday's scrimmage.

The redshirt junior responded to a Twitter post from injured Arkansas receiver T.J. Hammonds about "coming back stronger" by writing "I'm right there with yah."

Harris was in the Smith Center on Thursday with a medical boot on his left foot. He was getting around on a scooter.

Hold this

Redshirt freshman linebacker Grant Morgan is serving as the backup holder to safety Reid Miller, a rare position for a linebacker.

"One day Coach [Tanner] Burns was just kind of messing around and I went out there and held because I held for Greenwood," Morgan said. "He said, 'OK, we need a holder for second string so you're it.'"

Morgan said linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves laughed about the move.

"He's never had a linebacker play holder," he said. "I really like that. It's something to kind of take your mind off of everything."

Coming up

The Razorbacks will have no media availability today in advance of Saturday's scrimmage and Fan Day, which is scheduled to begin about 1 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, weather permitting.

The scrimmage will be the second major live tackling session for the Razorbacks in camp.

