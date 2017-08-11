House conservatives want fresh health care repeal vote

WASHINGTON — Hard-line conservatives began a fight Friday to force a fresh House vote this fall on erasing much of President Barack Obama's health care law without an immediate replacement.

The effort by the House Freedom Caucus seemed to have no chance of passing Congress. The GOP-led Senate turned down a similar repeal-only bill last month, and top House Republicans have little interest in refighting a health care battle they put aside after their chamber approved legislation in May.

"It's not about calling out anyone, it's about doing what we said," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a Freedom Caucus leader. "And I do think people deserve to see if their member of Congress is going to do what they campaigned on."

The conservatives filed a petition Friday calling for a House vote on dismantling Obama's law that would not take effect until January 2019. They say that would give Congress time to enact a replacement and pressure Democrats to cooperate, a premise Democrats who oppose the repeal effort reject.

To force a House vote, conservatives need signatures of 218 lawmakers, a majority.

Asked how Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., views the conservatives' push, spokeswoman AshLee Strong said, "The House has already passed a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare."

