• Steven Ledo, 19, was working in a hospital laundry in Providence, R.I., when he noticed $50 and $100 bills billowing out of a dryer, prompting him to gather up the money, totaling $9,100, and turn it in so it could be returned to a patient.

• Joe Gray, a police officer in Vandergrift, Pa., said a 2-year-old boy had "no bumps, no bruises, no scrapes" and was "as happy as could be" after an SUV that the boy knocked out of park rolled down a driveway and a 100-foot hill and into some trees.

• Sean McCullough, 44, of Havertown, Pa., was arrested on drunken-driving charges after police say he drove his car into a police station parking lot, veered into an exit lane and onto a sidewalk, then parked in a squad-car designated spot and told officers he wanted to be in a safe place.

• Kimlan Jinakul, 91, after more than 10 years of college study, received her diploma from Thailand's king in accordance with the country's tradition of members of the royal family presenting public universities' diplomas.

• Ashley Savage, a police spokesman in Arlington, Va., said a man reported that he had returned from a trip to find that someone had illegally entered his apartment and cleaned it, and although items were moved, nothing was missing.

• Sean Harris of Loganville, Ga., said his 7-year-old daughter is scared to go back to school after a state foster care worker mistook her for another girl with a similar name and took her to a child services office, before discovering the mistake and returning her about 90 minutes later.

• John Jurgle, the fire chief in Pompano Beach, Fla., said a firefighter recruit was fired and three others resigned after a noose was left hanging over the chair of a black recruit on the last day of their training, saying he doesn't want his department associated with that kind of behavior.

• Joe Yates of Pike County, Ky., said he found online video of teenagers showing off an AR-15 rifle and ammunition that matched what was used to kill five pregnant cows and three calves on his ranch, resulting in two teens now facing charges.

• Hamid Damghani, a commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, said four men and two women were arrested, accused of seeking to "change lifestyles and promote a lack of hijab" by teaching Zumba, a Colombian fitness routine, and other "Western" dances.

A Section on 08/11/2017