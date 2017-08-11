TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-40 in North Little Rock still closed hours after 18-wheeler topples, causing multi-vehicle collision

Part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed in North Little Rock on Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler toppled over, the Arkansas Department of Transportation says.

A 1-mile stretch near the Crystal Hill Road exit and Interstate 430 was shut to traffic shortly before 2 p.m., the agency said.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographer at the scene said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control about 1 mile east of the Maumelle exit and the vehicle slid horizontally, blocking all lanes of traffic. That led to at least six other vehicles crashing behind the 18-wheeler.

No major injuries were reported.

Arkansas Online's live map showed traffic backed up for miles in the area as of 4 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographer Benjamin Krain contributed to this story.