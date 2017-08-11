Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-40 in North Little Rock still closed hours after 18-wheeler topples, causing multi-vehicle collision
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:41 p.m. Updated today at 3:59 p.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
Part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed in North Little Rock on Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler toppled over, the Arkansas Department of Transportation says.
A 1-mile stretch near the Crystal Hill Road exit and Interstate 430 was shut to traffic shortly before 2 p.m., the agency said.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographer at the scene said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control about 1 mile east of the Maumelle exit and the vehicle slid horizontally, blocking all lanes of traffic. That led to at least six other vehicles crashing behind the 18-wheeler.
No major injuries were reported.
Arkansas Online's live map showed traffic backed up for miles in the area as of 4 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographer Benjamin Krain contributed to this story.
TheBatt says... August 11, 2017 at 3:01 p.m.
What's the deal with all the Semi trucks rolling over these days?
Dontcallmenames says... August 11, 2017 at 3:06 p.m.
Is that guy flipping someone the bird?
trey_howell_hotmail_com says... August 11, 2017 at 3:09 p.m.
I think that guy is taking a selfie....
ARTOPCAT says... August 11, 2017 at 3:12 p.m.
Semi-selfie for posterity
Oldearkie says... August 11, 2017 at 3:40 p.m.
Obviously the following vehicles that crashed were following too close or too fast, or both. Hopefully, none were hurt and all were cited and insurance rates increased.
