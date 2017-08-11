As it comes off probation, Arkansas State vendor says it will strive to avoid selling liquor to minors

JONESBORO — The vendor hired to serve food and drinks, including alcohol, at Arkansas State University says it will strive to avoid selling liquor to minors.

A spokeswoman for Sodexo told The Jonesboro Sun that, as the company comes off probation after a violation, it's committed to creating a safe and healthy environment at its facilities. Spokeswoman Heidi Marino said serving liquor to minors is unacceptable and runs counter to its employees' training.

The state fined Northeast Arkansas Sports Club $600 after two minors working undercover for liquor regulators bought drinks at a Luke Bryan concert on campus. The club did not appeal the fine or 90-day probation.

The club has a 10-year lease to serve alcohol at Arkansas State. Sodexo manages the sales since it holds ASU's food and beverage contract.