Mallett plays first half, struggles vs. Redskins

BALTIMORE -- Ryan Mallett (Arkansas Razorbacks) got his chance to shine in place of injured quarterback Joe Flacco but threw for only 58 yards while playing the entire first half as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Redskins 23-3 on Thursday night in a sloppy preseason opener.

The Ravens scored 13 points while Mallett was in the game, including a 2-yard touchdown run by Terrance West following two costly penalties by the Redskins.

Flacco has yet to take a snap this summer because of a bad back. That left Mallett to run the first-team offense. He went 9 for 18 and was sacked once.

"I thought we ran the ball well, but there are a few plays I would like to have back," Mallett said.

Asked to assess the quarterback's performance, Coach John Harbaugh was succinct.

"I thought he played winning football. He played good football," Harbaugh said. "Just what we asked him to do."

The Redskins had even less success moving the ball. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins went three-and-out on his two possessions, completing 1 of 2 passes.

"It was a good wake-up call for us. We need to play better," Cousins said.

Washington managed only 47 yards on 27 plays while falling behind 13-0 at halftime.

DOLPHINS 23, FALCONS 20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Now the NFL's highest-paid running back, Devonta Freeman looked the part in a brief appearance, scoring on a 15-yard reception from Matt Ryan as the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins.

Freeman, who agreed to terms Wednesday on a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension, scored to cap the Falcons' first preseason possession. New offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian's unit drove 36 yards for the touchdown after a 39-yard punt return by newcomer Andre Roberts.

The Dolphins' exhibition season began badly. Second-round draft pick Raekwon McMillan, the front-runner to start at middle linebacker, hurt his right knee on Roberts' punt return and walked to the locker room accompanied by trainers.

VIKINGS 17, BILLS 10

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater need not rush back from injury after Case Keenum showed glimpses of being a capable backup in the Minnesota Vikings' preseason-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Taking over for starter Sam Bradford, Keenum went 11 of 16 for 121 yards. The sixth-year player engineered two scoring drives -- both set up by passes to rookie receiver Stacy Coley.

Keenum hit Cooley in stride over the middle on a crossing pattern for a 38-yard catch to set up Kai Forbath's 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 late in the second quarter.

JAGUARS 31, PATRIOTS 24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Chad Henne hit Keelan Cole on a 97-yard touchdown pass, Corey Grant scored on a 79-yard run and the Jacksonville Jaguars feasted on a Patriots lineup without Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- or much defense at all.

With the reigning Super Bowl MVP sitting out, Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22 of 28 passes for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Patriots' heir apparent completed 13 consecutive passes at one point, finding Austin Carr on a 3-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half and then K.J. Maye from 5 yards out to start the second and make it 17-17.

PACKERS 24, EAGLES 9

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Carson Wentz had a perfect preseason debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Green Bay Packers might need to keep working on tackling, though they're off to a good start in creating turnovers.

Wentz went 4 for 4 for 56 yards and a score on his first series, eluding a potential sack and burning the Packers on third and fourth downs in Philadelphia's loss.

He did his best impression of elusive Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was a healthy scratch for the first preseason game of the year.

BROWNS 20, SAINTS 14

CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett showed flashes of dominance in his NFL exhibition debut, and Cleveland rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer threw a late touchdown pass as the Browns beat New Orleans while Saints stars Drew Brees and Adrian Peterson watched.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Garrett had a tackle for loss and blazed off the edge to pressure Saints backup QB Garrett Grayson in the first half.

The Browns haven't solved their endless QB dilemma, but Garrett appears to be a long-term answer at defensive end.

BRONCOS 24, BEARS 17

CHICAGO -- Mitch Trubisky threw for 166 yards and led three scoring drives after Mike Glennon struggled for Chicago, before the Denver Broncos scored two long touchdowns in the closing minutes to beat the Bears in the preseason opener.

Denver's Trevor Siemian did nothing to hurt his standing as the leader for the starting quarterback job, while Paxton Lynch did little to close any ground.

