Fiance punched her after she made wrong turn in Arkansas, woman tells police

Authorities say a man punched his fiancee in the face after she made a wrong turn while driving him home in Arkansas, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Hot Springs Village officers said the woman was in “hysterics” when officers arrived at Mano Way around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the newspaper, who cited a police report.

The officers reportedly noticed red marks on either side of her face and a purple bruise around one eye.

The report said her fiance, James Paul Horton III, 45, was “not speaking clearly or making any sense."

The woman told the officers Horton, who is from Texas, had been drinking at a bar earlier that evening, the Sentinel-Record reported. She’d been driving him home, when she made the wrong turn and he reportedly punched her in the face, according to the newspaper.

The woman said she tried to shield herself with her arm, but Horton reportedly grabbed and twisted it behind her back until she turned to look at him. The Sentinel-Record reported that she told officers that he then he punched her in the jaw.

Horton was charged with third-degree domestic battery and taken to Garland County jail, where he was being held without bail as of Friday morning, records show.

His next next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.